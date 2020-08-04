Trump Administration Invests $462 Million to Modernize Water and Wastewater Infrastructure in Rural Communities

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Monday, the Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $462 million to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across rural America.

“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Trump Administration Official & Pennsylvania State Director Curt Coccodrilli announced today that Pennsylvania is investing over $20 million in the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. “These vital infrastructure investments are exactly what the Presidential Task Force on Rural Prosperity identified, our Congressional leaders would like to see, and USDA Rural Development wants delivered into our rural areas that can benefit most from these investments. I’m grateful that we have dedicated communities thinking of their future, and our PA Rural Development federal employees are there to serve their communities.”

Background:

USDA is funding 161 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. These investments will benefit 467,000 residents. The following are examples of projects being funded under today’s announcement.

Redstone Township Sewer Authority will use $7,748,000 loan and $5,424,300 in grant to construct gravity sewer lines, four pump stations, force main and a 150,000 gallon per day expansion of the existing Redstone Township Sewer Authority. This project will provide service to 460 new Equivalent Dwelling Units within the township of Redstone. It is important to the Dunlap Creek because currently the project area consists of wildcat or malfunctioning on-lot sewage systems that discharge raw or partially untreated sewage into unnamed tributaries to the creek. This project will alleviate health and sanitary problems in the proposed project areas.

Brockway Borough Municipal Authority will use $2,237,000 loan and a $396,000 grant to re-coat the interior and exterior walls of the existing Whetstone High Street water tank and also install a mixer. In addition, there will be a new ground storage tank installed beside the Whetstone entry point building along with a trailer mounted diesel generator to park next to the building. This generator will address the emergency power needs of the motor operated valve, and also maintain operation of the monitoring and chemical feeds into the building that currently only use a battery for the monitoring panel. Funds will also be used to replace the waterline pipes. This project will alleviate water issues found within the authority boundaries.

Rouseville Borough will use $882,000 loan and a $590,000 grant to rehabilitate and upgrade the borough of Rouseville’s existing water treatment plant, water sources, storage, and distribution system. Funds will also be used for several valve replacements and electrical upgrades. This project will fund the replacement of the security fencing and the installation a new generator as required by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for well pumps elevated above flood levels. The remaining funds will be used for several upgrades to the plant which include new meters, block replacement on the same foundation, lab, and equipment. The water storage tank will be sandblasted and painted along with a new generator installation that is required by PA DEP. The distribution system will provide new residential water meter replacement and replacement of water lines within the borough.

Central Wayne Regional Authority will use $2,987,000 loan and a $205,000 grant to replace sanitary sewer lines and manholes. The funds will also be used to reinstate 134 lateral connections within the Crestmont area of Honesdale borough. The existing pipe and manholes are to be removed and the lines abandoned in place are to be filled and capped.

The investments that USDA announced today are being made in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.

