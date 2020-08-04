Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Woman Injured in Route 28 Crash

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 28 on Friday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:59 a.m. on July 31, on State Route 28 near Fairmount Avenue, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 48-year-old Paul T. Sawyer, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer, traveling north on State Route 28 when he lost control of the vehicle. He attempted to swerve from hitting a 2015 Freightliner Cascade tractor-trailer traveling in front of him.

Sawyer’s vehicle then struck the truck, which was operated by 48-year-old Desmond G. Sayers, of Roswell, Georgia, from behind and came to a final rest facing north.

Sayers, Sawyer, and Sawyer’s passenger, 54-year-old Jacqueline M. Sawyer, of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, were all using seat belts.

Sayers and Paul Sawyer were not injured.

Jacqueline Sawyer suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Paul Sawyer was cited for careless driving.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

