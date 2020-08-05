A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light northeast wind.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.