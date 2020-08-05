Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Area Man Injured in Sligo Borough Crash

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-blurry-6SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was injured in a crash that occurred last week in Sligo Borough.

According to police, around 3:43 p.m. on July 27, a two-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 58 just west of Zacherl Drive in Sligo Borough.

Police say 33-year-old Gerald J. Sleigher, of East Brady, was operating a 2000 Dodge Intrepid, traveling west on State Route 58, approaching a traffic light near a construction zone, when he failed to respond to the traffic light, which was red. Sleigher’s vehicle then struck the rear of a 2015 Subaru Forester, operated by 41-year-old Christopher A. Lingle, of Edinboro, that was stopped at the light.

According to police, Lingle and his passenger, 18-year-old Aisynne N. Single, of Erie, were both wearing seatbelts, while Sleigher was not.

Sleigher suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

Gerald and Aislynne Lingle were not injured.

Sleigher was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

