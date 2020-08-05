Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Charge Against Teen Accused of Driving Vehicle With Stolen License Plate Withdrawn

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavelCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A misdemeanor charge against a teen accused of driving an unregistered vehicle with a stolen license plate in Knox was withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate one first-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property against 19-year-old Richard Henry Smith III, of Bruin, was withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, August 3.

The following charges against Smith were moved to traffic court:

– Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Registration Plate, Summary

– Driving Without A License, Summary
– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary
– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Knox Borough around 6:49 p.m. on March 7 involving Richard Smith III.


