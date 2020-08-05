Charge Against Teen Accused of Driving Vehicle With Stolen License Plate Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A misdemeanor charge against a teen accused of driving an unregistered vehicle with a stolen license plate in Knox was withdrawn on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate one first-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property against 19-year-old Richard Henry Smith III, of Bruin, was withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, August 3.

The following charges against Smith were moved to traffic court:

– Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Registration Plate, Summary



– Driving Without A License, Summary– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Knox Borough around 6:49 p.m. on March 7 involving Richard Smith III.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.