Clarion Borough Council Approves COVID-19 Policy As ALF Approaches

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council on Tuesday evening approved a COVID-19 policy for events in the borough during the ongoing pandemic.

“With COVID-19, we became very concerned about some issues, and we asked our solicitor to address that,” Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto explained during the meeting.

According to borough secretary Linda LaVan Preston, issues of how to protect the borough became a concern after the Clarion Chamber of Business & Industry’s recent announcement that they are moving forward with some plans for the Autumn Leaf Festival in a limited capacity. The Chamber has plans to release details on August 17, prior to the next borough meeting on August 18.

LaVan Preston noted the Autumn Leaf Festival is a much larger event than some of the more recent events the borough has approved during the pandemic. With details about possible plans for the event not being available yet, Clarion Borough Solicitor John Marshall helped borough officials put together a COVID-19 policy for events in the borough as a pro-active step.

Below is the policy statement the borough will be issuing for Autumn Leaf Festival:

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures – for you, our other guests and vendors. You must follow all safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Governor of Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. “An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and people with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. “By visiting Clarion Borough and participating in the Autumn Leaf Festival, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

Following a brief discussion, the council unanimously approved the statement as a standard policy for all events in the borough moving forward during the ongoing pandemic.

“We have to try to protect our residents,” Lapinto noted.

Animals During Autumn Leaf Festival

The borough also issued a public reminder that animals are not permitted on Main Street and at events during the Autumn Leaf Festival.

“That is the rule, and nobody wants to step in dog…you know,” borough council member Jason Noto noted.

Other Business

In other business, the council:

Approved Cub Scout Pack 51 Special Event Request for Closure of Jefferson Place on September 20, 2020, from noon to 6:00 p.m., subject to restrictions in place at the time of the event.

Approved the South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project as the FFY 2020 CDBG Activity.

Tabled the FFY 2020 Clarion Borough CARES-CDBG Application Resolution due to technical issues. Resolution will be on the agenda at the next meeting on August 18.

Approved Resolution to the FFY 2016 CDBG Program transferring remaining 2016 Admin funds to the 2016 Main Street Improvements Activity and authorizing Clarion County to submit the revision to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Approved a support letter and grant submission for the South Sheridan Bicycle Road project.

Approved the purchase of a sweeper attachment for the borough skid steer at a cost of $4,306.96, to be paid with Liquid Fuels funds.

Approved Clarion Borough Contract 2020-4 for the Second Avenue Storm Sewer Replacement Project for a total amount of $38,718.80.

Approved payment in the amount of $38,718.80 to Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. for the completion of Contract 2020-4, contingent upon receipt of contract close-out documents.

Approved an event request for the United Way 5K/10K Race scheduled for 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on September 26, with limited 250 person participation and special COVID-19 precautions.

