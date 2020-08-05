Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Angel Food Cake

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Add some fresh fruit and whipped cream to the top of this airy angel food cake!

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups egg whites (about 9)
1-1/2 cups sugar, divided

1 cup cake flour
1-1/4 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

-Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Sift 1/2 cup sugar and flour together twice; set aside.
-Place oven rack in the lowest position. Preheat oven to 350°. Add cream of tartar, extracts and salt to egg whites; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add remaining sugar, about 2 tablespoons at a time, beating on high until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold in flour mixture, about 1/2 cup at a time.
-Gently spoon into an ungreased 10-in. tube pan. Cut through batter with a knife to remove air pockets. Bake until lightly browned and entire top appears dry, 35-40 minutes. Immediately invert pan; cool completely, about 1 hour.
-Run a knife around side and center tube of pan. Remove cake to a serving plate.


