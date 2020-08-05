Details of Assault, Terroristic Threats Incident Involving Corsica Man Released

CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) – The details of an incident that led to assault and related charges being filed against a Corsica man have been released.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 46-year-old Larry Nolan Dunlap.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, July 31, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Howe Road in Corsica, Union Township, Jefferson County.

The complaint states that at the scene, a known female victim reported that during an ongoing altercation, Larry Nolan Dunlap struck her on the face and arms with a closed fist multiple times throughout the day.

The victim also told police that Dunlap threw her out of their vehicle, causing bloody scratches to her legs. The troopers observed bruising, blood, and scratches on the victim’s arms and legs, as well as bumps on the victim’s head that would correlate to being struck with a closed fist, according to the complaint.

The victim also reported that Dunlap threatened to kill her and her dog multiple times throughout the day during the ongoing altercation, the complaint states.

The complaint indicates that Dunlap fled the scene before police arrived.

Dunlap was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 8:35 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $30,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on August 11, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

