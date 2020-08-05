Featured Local Job: Automotive Collision Combo Technician

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Collision Combo Technician.

Experienced required in painting and collision repair.

Pay based on experience and skill level.

Paid holidays, paid vacation, and benefits available.

Looking for a hard working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 60 years. We look forward to hearing from you.

Apply in person at 28177 Route 66 Lucinda, Pa 16235 or go online to www.gatesmanautobody.com/job-application/

Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.