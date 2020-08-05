Venango County Man Accused of Sexual Assault of Child

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing criminal charges for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Court documents indicate 28-year-old Shane Michael Biles was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 1:14 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, on the following charges:

– Indecent Assault Person Less 13 Years Age, Felony 3 (three counts)

He remains free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into alleged incidents of sexual assault of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:21 p.m. on May 2, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

The complaint states an investigation then found that from January 1, 2003 through December 31, 2007, Shane Biles babysat a known victim who was, at that time, four to eight years old, and during that time, Biles allegedly sexually assaulted the victim on three separate occasions.

According to the complaint, during the investigation, Biles admitted to sexually assaulting the victim on one occasion. The complaint states he confessed in front of multiple witnesses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on August 19, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.