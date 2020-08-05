Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Gerald “Jerry” Bailey

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 06:08 PM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Gerald Bailey (1)Gerald “Jerry” Bailey, 60, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, unexpectedly of natural causes at his home.

He was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Jerry was the son of the late John Bailey and Joanne Bailey of Shippenville.

In his earlier years, Jerry worked at Days Inn as a cook and dishwasher.

He then worked at Clarion Bathware for over 30 years up until he retired due to health reasons.

Jerry met many co-workers over the years, some that moved on to other places and others that became his work family and called him dad.

In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He also enjoyed the outdoors; woodworking and fixing things around the house.

Jerry was a kind and generous man. He had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his mother; his son: Cory Bailey of Clarion; his daughter: Megan Burleson and her husband, Steven, of Clarion; three grandchildren: Carmyn, Silas, and Malachi Burleson, all of Clarion; his four brothers: Harry “Jr.” Bailey of Clarion, James “Jim” Bailey of Fisher, Johnny “Teet” Bailey of Mechanicsville, and George Bailey of Limestone; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father; his son: Daniel Bailey; his sister: Tammy Perry; and an uncle: John Ferris.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


