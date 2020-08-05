Jack Charles Smith, 92, of 464 Front Street, Franklin, PA, died Monday, August 3, 2020.

Born May 29, 1928, in Franklin, PA, he was the son of Charles and Dorothy (Hetzler) Smith. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Jack graduated from Rockland High School in 1946. On March 2, 1962, he was married to Audrey Kightlinger-Allen, who survives.

Jack was a Tool & Die Maker by trade. He worked at Shaw Industries. In 1965, Jack and his wife founded J & A Tool Co., which they owned and operated for 25 years.

Jack started driving a race car at various tracks when he was 17 years old. He won numerous races in his famous orange car with a black #36. He was the first stock car track champion at Tri-City Speedway. He won the Pittsburgh Circle Track Club Senior Race at Tri-City Speedway on June 13, 1999, when he was 71 years old. Jack was an instrument-rated pilot. He owned a Bellanca Viking airplane, which he flew around the eastern United States. He built and flew a KitFox Experimental airplane and also had a Skybolt bi-wing airplane partially built. He was considered a “jack of all trades.”

Jack was a faithful member of the Grace United Methodist Church of Rocky Grove, a member of the Willing Workers Sunday School class, and served on various committees within the church.

Jack was a lifetime member of the National Experimental Aircraft Association and a charter member of the local Experimental Aircraft Association #988, serving as President for 10 years. He was an active member of the Wings Over Venango Airshow Committee and the Wings & Wheels Fly-in at the Franklin Airport.

Jack is survived by three sons, Jack Lee Smith and his wife, Cyndi, Rodney Smith and his significant other, Suzanne Mangino, and Bruce Smith and his wife, Debra, all of Franklin; his step-daughter, Rhonda Allen St. Amant and her husband, Tom, of Murrysville, PA; and his twelve grandchildren, Jodi Smith Hoover and her husband, Rob, Stephen Smith and his wife, Rachel, Charlie Smith and his wife, Erika, Desiree Smith Knupp and her husband, Todd, and Brooke Smith, all of Franklin, Shawn Smith and his wife, Cami, of Seneca, Sara Smith Rink and her husband, Logan, of Jacksonville, FL, Kelly St. Amant-Swatzler and her husband, Paul, of Franklin, Mark St. Amant and his wife, Tawnia of Delmont, PA, Joseph St. Amant and his wife, Emily, of Chicago, IL, Philip St. Amant and his wife, Laura, of Allison Park, PA, Lisa Allen McFall and her husband, J.J., of New Braunfels, TX.

He is further survived by his twenty-six great-grandchildren, Tyler and Travis Knupp, Ethan, Ellie, and Sam Smith, Keegan Hoover, Camden and Parker Smith, Charlie Rink, Blake Reed, Keelyn and Maddox Smith, Lauren and Nick Swatzler, Logan and Gerrit St. Amant, Ethan St. Amant, Scarlett St. Amant, Silas, Jackson, Will, Magdalene, Roman, Crusoe, Brooks, and Titus McFall; his niece, Sherry Kulling; and by his two nephews, Ron and Terry Wenner.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Edwin Schlicht; his daughter, Sandy Smith Weinkauf; his sister, Lorraine Smith Wenner Schruers; and by his step-son, David Allen.

At Jack’s request, there will be no visitation. Jack donated his body to “Humanity Gifts”, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they were not able to complete that request.

A Memorial Service for immediate family only will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Grace United Methodist Church, 350 Front Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Since a larger gathering isn’t possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family is planning a Celebration of Life for Jack on Saturday, May 29, 2021 on what would have been Jack’s 93rd birthday. Details will be announced at a later date and anyone that knew Jack is welcome to attend.

Memorial donations, if desired, may be directed to the Grace United Methodist Church, 350 Front Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

