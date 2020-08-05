James “Jim” P. Daly

James P. Daly, 61, of Franklin, began the next leg of his eternal journey on August 4, 2020, as he passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born August 12, 1958, in Pittsburgh, Jim was the son of James Regis and Norma Mae Deily Daly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carla, whom he adored and cherished. They enjoyed 27 years of marriage and were well known for their sense of humor, especially with each other.

Jim was employed at Joy Manufacturing/Komatsu Mining for more than 40 years. He started working for Joy Manufacturing in 1979 as a Detailer in the Engineering Department, and advanced to the position of Technologist. Jim enjoyed his work and especially the people he worked with in Franklin. He also had many friends worldwide throughout the mining organization and industry.

Jim enjoyed golfing, as his health allowed, played softball in his earlier years, and enjoyed tending to his yard and garden with his grandsons help. He was a member of the Franklin VFW and the Franklin Eagles Post 326, where he was a standing member of The Breakfast Club.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his two daughters, Sherry Anne Kelly and her husband, Ray, and Misty McClay Monaco and her husband, Tony; his five grandsons, Logan Daniel Page, John Monaco and his wife, Leah, Cody Monaco, Brady Nilson, and Aiden Heasley; and his two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Theresa Smolinski and her husband, Timothy, of Gowanda NY, and his two brothers, Kevin Charles Daly and his wife, Sharon, and Daniel Michael Daly, all of Pittsburgh.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Jim will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard – PO Box 137, Franklin PA 16323 and/or the Venango County Humane Society – 286 S. Main St., Seneca PA 16346.

“There is a road, no simple highway, between the dawn and dead of night. And if you go, no one can follow, that path is for your steps alone.”

