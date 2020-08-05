Janet Ellen Ballard, 89, of Franklin, passed away at her residence at 12:50 A.M., Sunday August 2, 2020.

Born in Oil City on January 28, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Merald and Ellen Ross Magee.

She attended Oil City High School and went on to graduate from Titusville High School.

Janet worked as a teacher’s aide for a number of years for the First Presbyterian Church Pre School then the Franklin YMCA Pre-School program. Janet loved the kids!

Mrs. Ballard was a longtime faithful and dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church in Franklin. She was active in the church choir and loved to be around her church family and friends.

She was married to Raymond Ballard and he preceded her in death in 1981.

Surviving is a son, Dave Ballard and his companion Missy Ditzenberger of Franklin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond and a daughter, Sandra Ray Ballard.

Friends are welcome from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 10, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 1250 Elk St. Franklin.

A private funeral service will be held in the church with Rev. Barry Jenkins, Pastor of the Church, officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery, Centerville, Crawford County.

The church and funeral home staff will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the church to 25 at a time.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.