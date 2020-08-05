Keith E. Means, 70, Stoneboro, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, Erie after a brief period of failing health.

He was born in Grove City May 3, 1950, to the late H. Kneff Means and Virginia (Shuffstall) Means. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1969 and attended Penn State University. He later graduated from Mercer County Vo-Tech as an Industrial Engineer in 1980.

He had attended Fredonia Presbyterian Church.

He proudly served his country in the US Army stationed at the Kagnen Station in Ethiopia with US Stratcom during the Vietnam conflict from 1970-1972 and with the 475th Quartermaster Reserve Unit, Farrell, PA from 1972-1973. He was very patriotic and had a passion for politics and would keep you engaged in discussion for hours. He had a unique personality and was never afraid to speak his mind.

Keith was an excellent electrician which he worked on during his time outside of work. He worked as an electrical design engineer for Magnetics, Sandy Lake; Firetool, Erie; Elgin Electronics, Erie and Conair, Inc, Franklin, PA retiring in 2012.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 159 serving on the Board of Directors and was involved in getting the American Legion Rider Charter in 2010 also serving as Treasurer. He loved Stoneboro and served on the Stoneboro Borough Council from 2016 – present.

Keith enjoyed his retirement and loved riding his Harley, playing pool, spending time at golf camp, and playing Euchre with his buddies at Quillen’s Café and the Legion. He enjoyed gardening and canning all the vegetables he grew in his garden. He was a great cook and loved to find difficult recipes for homemade bread. He was very proud of the home he and with wife, Theresa, maintained with all the flowers and meticulous landscaping.

Keith is survived by his wife and best friend of 20 years, Theresa Toscano, who he married June 21, 2012. Two daughters; Amy (John) Moore, Mercer and Paula (Shawn) Clayton, Sandy Lake. Two step-children Ben (Chris) Knoch, Virginia and Becky Knoch and her companion Dan Frye, Virginia. Seven grandkids, Landon, Evan & Owen Clayton, Jared & Jordan Coulter and Kylie & Hunter Moore. Two step-grandkids, Savannah and Caleb Knoch. He also leaves behind a brother, Steven Means and two sisters Pamela (Gary) Hansel and Marcia (John) McMahon; a special uncle, Bud (Patti) Shuffstall and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

