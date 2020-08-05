Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Multiple Fire Departments Respond to House Fire in Leeper

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 02:08 PM

Posted by Andrew Bundy

160E9821-EBB0-4004-BE48-346FD82D267CLEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – A house fire in Leeper startled residents early Friday morning with sounds that may have been explosions.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

At 8:30 a.m., Clarion County 9-1-1 received a call for a house fire at 83 Haggerty Drive, in Leeper, Farmington Township. The caller said the fire started on the couch.

Explosions heard around the time of the fire may have been from oxygen or propane tanks, according to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1.

Firefighters from Farmington Township, Washington Township, Marienville, Shippenville, Clarion, and Sigel Fire Departments responded. Clarion Hospital Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.

The scene was cleared at 12:12 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The extent of the damages to the house is unknown at this time.

