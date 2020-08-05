Pennsylvania Providing Support to Local First Responders After TS Isaias Causes Significant Flooding

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf is directing commonwealth resources to southeastern Pennsylvania to support first responders after Tropical Storm Isaias dumped as much as eight inches of rain in about six hours in parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is a rapidly changing situation, and we anticipate that these missions will continue over the next several hours, as waterways could continue to rise even after the rain has stopped falling,” Governor Wolf said. “Please avoid areas where emergency or utility crews are working so they can do their jobs quickly, and safely get back home to their loved ones.”

The PA Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (PA-HART) has been assigned to assist with water rescues in Berks and Montgomery counties, and Swiftwater Emergency Response Teams (SWERT) from the Fish and Boat Commission and other local agencies in the southcentral area of the state are being sent to assist in the southeast.

PA National Guard vehicles capable of operating in high water conditions are being deployed to Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties. Additional PA State Police aviation support is in Montgomery County to assist with a search for a missing person.

“PEMA staff started to monitor the effects of the storm early this morning and will continue to work with our state and county partners as long as state support is needed,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “Both PEMA and the PA National Guard have assigned liaison officers to work with county emergency management offices that requested them.”

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.