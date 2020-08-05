Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Police Release Details of Suspected DUI-Related Crash in Strattanville

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aSTRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash in Strattanville in early July.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 7:29 p.m. on July 9, a hit-and-run crash occurred on US 322/Main Street in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 20-year-old Bryce W. Klawuhn, of Corsica, was operating a 2002 Honda Accord, traveling east on US 322 at a high rate of speed when he entered the oncoming lane of traffic while negotiating a left curve in the roadway.

According to police, Klawuhn then over-corrected and traveled off the right side of the roadway, then back onto the road, fishtailing, and subsequently struck a utility pole. The vehicle then spun clockwise and came to a final rest in the eastbound lane.

Police say Klawuhn then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance and Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

According to police, the crash involved DUI.


