Rhoda A. (Bowser) Bish

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5f29a684b3fda (1)Rhoda A. Bish, age 98, of New Bethlehem and formerly of Seminole, passed away Monday evening, August 3, 2020, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Born July 15, 1922, in Adrian, she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Cora Wyant Bowser.

She married Raymond H. Bish on January 25, 1941 and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2002.

Rhoda was a former member of the Oakdale Church of the Brethren in Distant. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons: R. James (Becky) Bish of Seminole, and Gary R. (Cathy) Bish of Fostoria, Ohio; a grandson, Ryan (Brenda) Bish of Clarion; three granddaughters: Tawna (Greg) Shumaker of Hawthorn; Heidi (Bill) Bish of Hawthorn, and Heather (Dion) Damschroder of Ohio; nine great grandchildren and ten great great grandchildren.

Rhonda is also survived by two sisters: Barbara (Carl) Murphy Framke of Ohio and Nancy Bowser Jakubec of Virginia.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Donald Bish, and two sisters, Annabelle Bish and Jannette Bowser.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family viewing on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

A graveside service will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to Rhoda’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rhoda A. (Bowser) Bish, please visit our floral store.


