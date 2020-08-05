Rick’s Racing Roundup: Rain Puts a Hold on Several Races

Rain was the big story this past weekend as the majority of local tracks lost their racing programs to weather.

(Photo: AJ Flick made it two consecutive wins over the weekend. Photo by Rick Rarer.)

On Friday Lernerville Speedway and Thunder Mountain Speedway were able to complete their shows before the wet stuff moved into the area. After scoring his first win of 2020 less than a week earlier at Tri-City Raceway; AJ Flick of Apollo recorded his second consecutive victory Friday and first of the season at Lernerville Speedway.

In the late model feature former track champion Michael Norris returned and scored his first Lernerville win of 2020. Rex King Jr did the same in the big block modified feature with a late race pass to get his first win of the season at the Sarver oval. This means there still has not been a repeat winner in the sprint cars, modifieds or late models so far this season at Lernerville! Action returns to Lernerville Speedway this Friday with another Fab 4 racing program.

Thunder Mountain was the place to be for late model fans this past Friday as a strong field of fendered cars filled the pits for the 5,000 to win Frank Little Memorial. Local late model legend Chub Frank would take advantage of his front row starting spot and go on to win the five thousand dollar top prize. David Scott, Mason Zeigler, Mike Pegher, and Drake Troutman would round out the top five.

Thunder Mountain will be back in action this Friday with Fan Appreciation Night featuring the Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Series in a 1,000 dollar to win event. They will be joined by the super late models, semi lates, pure stocks, and FWDs.

Rain was the story Saturday where Michael’s Mercer Raceway fell victim to the elements. They will return to action this Saturday with their biggest race of the season yet. The BRP Modified Tour will be in action for their highest paying race of the season with five thousand dollars on the line for the winner. The big purse should attract the best modified drivers in the area along with a host of New York invaders. New York’s Erick Rudolph has been the car to beat on the Tour all season and will definitely be one to watch on Saturday.

Joining the modifieds Saturday at Mercer will be the popular 410 sprint cars as they battle for a 2,000 to win top prize in their second visit of 2020. Adam Kekich edged Brandon Spithaler in a thriller during their last visit. Rounding out the card Saturday at Mercer will be the 305 sprint cars, Fastrak modifieds, and mini stocks. There will also be a fireworks display presented by Gibson Fireworks.

Mother Nature was the winner Sunday at Tri-City Raceway Park for the third time in the last four weeks. The Venango County oval will try again this Sunday with another four division show featuring the 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds. Racing is slated to get underway at 6:00 p.m.

Racing is still on hold at Sharon Speedway due to the mandates set forth by the Ohio Department of Health from the Covid-19 pandemic. No racing is scheduled at the Hartford, Ohio oval until further notice.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.