Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Clarion Industries/Kronospan to Host Hiring Event Tomorrow
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Are you looking for a new career with a stable company? Look no further! Clarion Industries/Kronospan is hosting a hiring event tomorrow: Thursday, August 6.
Clarion Industries is part of Kronospan, a global company that is committed to their facilities in Shippenville, Pa.
Individuals who would like more information about the possibility of becoming the newest member of the Clarion Industries’ team are asked to attend a recruitment event on Thursday, August 6.
The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Clarion Boards located at 143 Fiberboard Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.
The company will be taking resumes and applications during the day. On the spot interviews with hiring managers will also take place.
If you are unable to attend the event, please send your resume to:C.HR@kronospanusa.com, or view the current openings on https://kronospan-candidate.talent-soft.com/homepage.aspx?LCID=2057 and select Clarion under location.
Clarion Industries is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
ABOUT KRONOSPAN/CLARION INDUSTRIES
Clarion Industries is a customer-focused private branded manufacturing company dedicated to empowering excellence in its people, design, quality, and service. It is a privately-held company whose ownership has collectively over 100 years of experience in the fiberboard panel and flooring industries.
Clarion Industries is proud of who they are and what they do. The organization recognizes that it is its people who make the company great, which is why a comprehensive benefits and compensation program is offered that is fair, equitable, and encourages superior individual and corporate performance.
Clarion Industries consists of two plants, both offering state-of-the art technology and highly automated manufacturing.
Clarion Boards
The Clarion Boards plant manufactures MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) and HDF (High Density Fiberboard) used for furniture, flooring, cabinets, and millwork.
Clarion Laminates
The Clarion Laminate plant manufactures laminate flooring for private label and major brands. Their laminate flooring products are found at large home improvement centers throughout the United States of America and Canada.
Benefits Overview
Health and Vision Insurance
As an employer of choice, the company provides fair and affordable health, dental, and vision insurance for its employees and their families.
Retirement
Clarion Industries’ commitment to its employees go beyond their time with the company. The company offers participation, with a company match, in a 401(k) plan through Fidelity after 90 days after hire.
Leave
Because of Clarion Industries’ commitment to good health and a good work-life balance, it provides a generous paid time off program for restoration and rejuvenation.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.