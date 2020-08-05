Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Firing Up the Grill or Smoker This Weekend? Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse Has You Covered

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Stiller's caseSENECA, Pa. – Choose from Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse select cuts of Beef, or Pork and a wide selection of rubs and sauces.

Stiller's Dry Rub

Stiller's Grilling Oil

Stiller Sauces_1

Stiller's Party saladsThey have party salads ready to go, including potato salad, macaroni salad, spaghetti salad, pasta salad and coleslaw.

Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse also offers sides of green beans; calico beans; red potatoes; mashed potatoes; and, a community favorite, smoked mac ‘n cheese.

Stillers TrayThey are ready to provide meat and cheese trays or party size servings of any of their offerings.

Stiller'sStiller’s also caters for those looking for some great food for their graduation parties and summer get-togethers.

Stiller's ribsThe business, located at 3190 State Rt. 257 in Seneca, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.

71892915_580993495972478_7821001017834602496_o


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.