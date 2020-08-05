Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
SPONSORED: Firing Up the Grill or Smoker This Weekend? Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse Has You Covered
SENECA, Pa. – Choose from Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse select cuts of Beef, or Pork and a wide selection of rubs and sauces.
They have party salads ready to go, including potato salad, macaroni salad, spaghetti salad, pasta salad and coleslaw.
Stiller’s Meats & Smokehouse also offers sides of green beans; calico beans; red potatoes; mashed potatoes; and, a community favorite, smoked mac ‘n cheese.
They are ready to provide meat and cheese trays or party size servings of any of their offerings.
Stiller’s also caters for those looking for some great food for their graduation parties and summer get-togethers.
The business, located at 3190 State Rt. 257 in Seneca, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.
