State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, DUI, Harassment

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Mischief in East Brady Borough

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred at a location on Kellys Way in East Brady Borough, Clarion County, around 2:47 a.m. on July 15.

Police say a known 38-year-old East Brady woman and a known 33-year-old East Brady man vandalized a 2017 Jeep Wrangler belonging to a 41-year-old Rimersburg woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the suspects were not released.

DUI in Redbank Township

Around 11:00 p.m. on July 25, Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Frontier operated by a known 72-year-old Leeper man at a location on State Route 66 near Church Hill Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say it was found during the traffic stop that the driver was intoxicated. He reportedly tested positive for alcohol in his system and was then taken into custody.

The name of the Leeper man was not released.

Harassment in Beaver Township

Police say around 8:00 a.m. on July 25, 83-year-old Frank Shoup, of Knox, went to a known 61-year-old Knox woman’s residence on State Route 208 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, when he was told not to by the victim several times in the past.

According to police, Shoup had been dropping off random items on the victim’s doorstep and then he would make explicit comments to the victim while he was there.

Police say Shoup is being cited for Harassment and Simple Trespass.

