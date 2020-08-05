Three People Injured in Crash in Corsica Borough

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local residents were injured in a crash that occurred early Monday in Corsica Borough.

According to police, around 12:21 a.m. on August 3, a one-vehicle crash occurred on Olean Road just north of Water Street in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County.

Police say 22-year-old Leonard W. Hughes, of Corsica, was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, traveling on Olean Road, when the vehicle struck a utility pole, shearing it off. The vehicle then rolled onto its passenger side and came to a final rest facing north on State Route 949 in the southbound lane.

Hughes and his passengers, 20-year-old Kayla J. Carpenter, of Corsica, and a 16-year-old male from Corsica, were all wearing seat belts.

According to police, Corsica Volunteer Fire Department assisted with removing all three individuals from the vehicle.

All three individuals suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Clarion Hospital by Jefferson County EMS for medical evaluation.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.