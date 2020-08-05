Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Wesley C. Roberts II

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 @ 08:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

7079003_fbs (1)Wesley C. Roberts II, of Harrisville, passed away in St. Vincent Medical Center, Erie, PA on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, following a brief illness. He was 28.

Wesley was born in Greenville on June 9, 1992, to Wesley C. and Doreen C. (McChesney) Roberts.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School in 2011. Wesley worked as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed playing guitar, hunting, fishing and 4 wheeling. He loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Scarlett Roberts; his parents, Wesley and Doreen Roberts; 3 brothers, Samuel, Maxwell and Alexander Roberts, all of Stoneboro; and his grandparents, James and Shirley McChesney, Harrisville and Carolyn Roberts, Hubbard, OH. His grandfather, George Roberts preceded him in death.

Funeral Service: Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc., 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City, PA on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM.

Visitation Hours: Family will receive friends in the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 from 4 to 6:00 PM.


