Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 11pm. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

