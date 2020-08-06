A. Richard “Dick” McKinney, age 84, of Knox, passed away Tuesday afternoon August 4, 2020, at his home following a period of declining health.

Born July 29, 1936, on the Foxburg Estate (where his father worked as a herdsman) he was the son of the late Arthur and Florence Overturff McKinney.

After graduating from Keystone High School, Dick joined the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 where he worked for 54 years as a heavy equipment operator. He also worked for several small coal companies.

Dick married the former Wanda Gray on April 10, 1970, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

He was a member of the Edenburg Presbyterian Church in Knox; Union Retirees Club, District 2, and the Scoot-N-Boots dance group.

Dick enjoyed reading and watching the Steelers, NASCAR, and old western movies.

He loved spending time with family, especially Preston.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda; a daughter, Michele Beck of Knox; two grandchildren: Hayley (Eric) Rhoades of Knox and Brent (Dominique) Wright of Boardman, Ohio.

Dick is also survived by his great grandson, Preston Richard Rhoades.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Velma Moggey and her husband, John.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox. In order to comply with the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the Pennsylvania governor, wearing a face mask is strongly suggested and a maximum of 25 individuals will be permitted in the funeral home at the same time.

Family and friends will also be received from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, 405 Main Street, Knox. Social distancing and wearing a facemask are strongly suggested.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Reverend Brian Hauser, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Sligo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of A. Richard McKinney to the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 458, Knox, PA 16232

Online condolences may be sent to Dick’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

