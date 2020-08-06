BREAKING NEWS: Governor Wolf Recommends No School Sports for Remainder of Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Governor Wolf has recommended that no sports be held in Pennsylvania until January 1, 2021.

According to a published article on pennlive.com, Governor Wolf offered his recommendation during his press conference on Thursday, August 6.

When asked about PIAA’s recent announcement that high school sports would resume in the fall, Wolf reiterated that he believes sports should not be held for the remainder of the year, adding that “we ought to avoid any congregate settings.”

Last Wednesday, the PIAA’s board of directors voted unanimously to move forward with a plan for fall sports. The plan would have included a normal schedule and a number of precautions.

While the PIAA had given their approval, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine declined to endorse the decision, stating the same data being used to make decisions about sending students back to their classrooms should also be used to make decisions regarding athletics.

On July 14, the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) voted to suspend all mandated conference athletic events and championships through the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All fall and winter sports scheduled to begin before January 1 were impacted by this decision. The Conference plans to evaluate the necessary schedule changes and will communicate its plans for moving all competitions to the spring semester at a later date.

