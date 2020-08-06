Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Stuffed Green Peppers

Here’s a tasty Stuffed Green Pepper recipe that’s easy to make!

Directions

#1. Cook 6 peppers in boiling water for 5 minutes (stem and seeds removed); drain.

#2. Mix:



– 1 lb. ground beef– 1 cup cracker crumbs– 1 tsp. salt– 1/4 tsp. pepper– 1 Tbsp. chopped onion– 1/2 can tomato soup

#3. Stuff peppers with meat mixture. Stand in baking dish. Pour remaining soup, mixed with 1/2 can of water over peppers. Cover and bake for 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake 15 minutes longer at 350 degreees.

