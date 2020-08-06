Say What?!: Conservation Officers Rescue Coyote With Head Stuck In Jar

BRITISH COLUMBIA – Conservation officers in British Columbia came to the rescue of a coyote found with a glass jar stuck over its head.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said in a Facebook post that officers responded Tuesday to a report of a coyote with its head stuck in a glass jar in the Maple Ridge area.

