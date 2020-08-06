Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Annual Gun Raffle Goes Online

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Though there are some changes to the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company will be holding their annual Gun Raffle event in conjunction with their annual Chicken BBQ on August 9.

According to information posted on the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page, the gun raffle will be held via Facebook Live.

“We know everyone loves to come and enjoy the food, side raffles, and have a good time, but at this time we need to take into consideration of everyone’s health,” the post states.

The main ticket will be raffled off in order.

The organization will also be doing some side raffles throughout the live feed.

Two additional guns have also been added to the main ticket, bringing it to a total of 47 possible prizes.

Tickets can still be purchased by seeing any fire department member, at local businesses, or via online at paypal.me/FTVFC540.

Those purchasing online are asked to provide an address and a phone number in the message box at the bottom.

Below is a picture of the gun/raffle prize list. The additional guns are a Weatherby Vanguard Highland 7mm-08 and a CVA Accura V2 50 caliber.

Ticket cost is $25 if purchased in person or at a local business or $27 if purchased via PayPal (to cover postage and other associated costs).

For information and updates, check out the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.

