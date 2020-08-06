James A. Brown

James A. “Jim” Brown, 93, of Bruin, went to be with the Lord, Monday Afternoon, August 3, 2020.

James was born in Concord Township on November 23, 1926. He was the son of the late William A. and Celia Mae Sipes Brown. James was a graduate of Bruin High School. He was a longtime member of the Martinsburg Church in Bruin. Jim was a Mason and a 44 year member of the Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge #521 F&AM in Parker. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and most especially working in his garden. He and his wife Barbara enjoyed traveling for many years and had visited every state in the union. He retired from Penreco in Karns City following more than 40 years of service. At the time of his retirement, he was the white oil lab supervisor.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara L. Shirey Brown, whom he married at the Memorial Church of Our Father Episcopal in Foxburg on May 20, 1952. Also surviving are three children, Laurie L. Mueller and her husband, Carl, of Bruin, Sharon L. Brown of Bruin, and David J. Brown of Mount Pleasant; eighteen grandchildren, and twenty-four great grandchildren. Jim was looking forward to the birth of his twenty-fifth great grandchild any day now. Also surviving are a number of nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Brown, and three sisters, Dorothy Hunter, Pearl Minsinger, and Shirley Patterson.

Friends will be received at the Martinsburg Church of Bruin, 128 Main St. Bruin, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. A funeral service will follow from the church at 4:15 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis Barger, a long-time family friend and pastor of the Scrubgrass Stone Church in Emlenton, officiating.

Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Brown’s name may be made to Martinsburg Church of Bruin, PO Box E, Bruin, PA 16022.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

