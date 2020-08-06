John F. Andres, 84, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020, at Oil City Healthcare, where he was a resident.

He was born in Oil City on August 15, 1935, a son of the late John M. and Sophia J. (Watras) Andres.

He was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Oil City.

After serving in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant, stationed in Korea, he was honorably discharged in 1964.

John enjoyed golfing, and participated in the Knights of Columbus golf league for many years. He was an avid coin collector for more than sixty years; and also enjoyed tinkering on vehicles, spending time with his grandchildren, and the companionship of his cat, “Tippy.”

Mr. Andres operated Andres & Son Garage with his father. He then opened and managed Fort Venango Coin Shop in Oil City, until his retirement in 2017.

In 1982, he married the former Dixie Tingue, and she preceded him in death in 2008.

He is survived by four children: Mark Andres and his wife Deysi of California, Amy Andres of Ohio, Allan “Tex” Andres and his wife Michelle of Oil City, and Michael Andres and his wife Tracey of Oil City. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kaila, Breanna, Sierra, Bailey, and Lucas, all of Oil City, Rusty of New York, Wisty of Boston, and Momiji of Hawaii; and his great-grandchildren, Landon, Jayce, Arrabella, and Hakeem. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Ann Tingue of Oil City.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Andres; his father-in-law, George “Ben” Tingue; and a great-grandson, Orion.

Friends and family will be received Friday (Aug. 7th) from 3 – 6 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Oil City will be held for the immediate family, officiated by Rev. Mark Rusnak, chaplain with AseraCare Hospice; and the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will accord military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.