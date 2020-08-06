Lawrence Edward Smith, 92, of Grove City, passed away at Trinity Living Center at 8:52 A.M., Monday August 3, 2020.

Born in Zion, Illinois on June 26, 1928, he was the son of the late George W. and Mary E. (Watson) Smith.

Lawrence worked for CPT in Franklin for 47 ½ years as a journeyman machinists. He started working during high school then become a general foreman for CPT. After the shop closed in Franklin, he transitioned into the role of purchasing engineer. Lawrence then traveled to various locations and instructed employees to make different CPT parts.

He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, followed the Chicago Cubs as a child, but then grew to the love the Pittsburgh Pirates after he moved to Pennsylvania when he was 14. He had a great interest in all kinds, makes, and models of cars. Lawrence was a member of the Kiwanis Club. He loved traveling with his wife and visited 49 of the 50 states. He was known for his dry sense of humor, loved spending time with his family. Lawrence was a kind hearted and gentle. He was great role model for his kids and grandchildren.

He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and held positions of elder, deacon and trustee. He and his wife Dorothy also led the Junior High Youth Group for many years.

On November 25, 1949, he married the former Dorothy McElhattan and preceded him death on April 5, 2012.

Surviving are three daughters, Brenda (Stanley) Adamski of Valencia, Susan (Thomas) Killian of Grove City, and Lori (Douglas) Coup of Downingtown; eight grandchildren, Chris (Meghan) Adamski of Mt. Lebanon, Brad (Lindsey) Adamski of Bethel Park, Taryn (Ryan) Klein of Bellevue, Kelly (Andy) Jones of South Park, Ryan (Natasha) Killian of MacComb, MI, Shane (Amy) Killian of Forest Hills, David Coup of Downington, Jessica Coup of Downington; twelve great grandchildren, Madison and Riley Adamski, Quinn, Cameron, Owen and Luke Adamski, Mason and Adalynn Klein, Ashton and Bricen Jones, Aubrey Killian, and Zeke Killian; also several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his brother, Albert Smith of Las Vegas, NV, and one sister in law, Leanora Smith of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers, George W. Smith Jr. and David Smith; and one sister in law, Linda Smith.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome for a time to celebrate Lawerence’s life from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Friday.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Reverend Barry Jenkins officiating.

Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

In lieu of flowers, family ask for memorial donations to be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 1250 Elk Street Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.