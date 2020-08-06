Man Charged in Eldred Township Camp Burglary Waives Hearing

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man charged in a burglary that occurred at a camp in Eldred Township waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 30-year-old Jesse Allen Collier, of Brockway, were waived for court on August 4:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Fenstermaker remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $20,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Eldred Township in late 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on December 28, 2019, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a camp on Fisher Sigel Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a burglary.

At the scene, troopers observed the single-story camp structure had been forcefully entered through a side door, and a padlock securing the door had been cut. Inside the camp, troopers found various items scattered on the floor and the kitchen counter, with several cabinets and drawers open.

The known victim stated he was last at his camp on November 9, 2019, and had arrived back at the camp on December 28 and found the padlock on the side door cut. The victim reported various items missing including a small radio, three bottles of liquor, a change jar, a flashlight, paper products, and a vintage Coca-Cola jug, according to the complaint.

Another burglary at a camp on the same road was already under investigation, and Jesse Collier and Kelly Jo Fenstermaker had been established as suspects, the complaint noted.

Fenstermaker was then interviewed at the Jefferson County Jail on January 13.

According to the complaint, she reported that Collier had stolen several items from various camps in the area and that the items were at her residence in Reynoldsville.

A waiver of rights and consent to search form was then requested and signed for a legal search of Fenstermaker’s residence.

A search of the residence recovered various items from several burglaries in the area, including the items stolen from the known victim’s camp. The items recovered include a box of approximately 200 vintage beer cans, a 1.75 ml bottle of Absolute vodka, a 1.75 ml bottle of Mrs. T’s Bloody Mary mix, and a Guild Porter Cable circular saw, the complaint states.

Fenstermaker stated the items were taken from the known victim’s camp on Fisher Sigel Road, according to the complaint.

Charges were filed against Collier and 31-year-old Kelly Jo Fenstermaker, of Reynoldsville, through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Wednesday, April 29.

According to court documents, Collier also has additional burglary charges pending in the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas, and faces a hearing on still more burglary charges in Clarion County on August 11.

Court documents indicate the following charges against Fenstermaker were waived for court on Tuesday, June 2:

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Court documents indicate Fenstermaker is also waived a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Bazylak on May 5, on drug charges. There are also currently burglary and theft charges pending against both Fenstermaker and Collier in Clarion County, though no hearing dates have been scheduled.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.