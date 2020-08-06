Marie M. Wendt, 91, of Pensacola, FL (formerly of Franklin) passed away at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Born in Highland Park, MI on February 20, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Neil M. And Lillian MacAulay MacDonald.

She graduated from Oswego High School in Oswego, N.Y.

Marie was administrator for 17 years at the Central Tax Bureau in Franklin.

She was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels and at the Caring Place Gift Shop.

Marie was a former member of the Rocky Grove Avenue Presbyterian Church where she served as Deacon.

On June 5, 1954 she married Gerald E. Wendt and he preceded her in death on September 17, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, Gary N. Wendt and his wife JoAnn of Orlando, FL and Richard K. Wendt and his wife Heidi of Pensacola, FL; a daughter, Donna M. Wendt and her fiancee Dennis Douglas of Milton, FL; two grandchildren, Abby M. Wendt and Joshua G. Wendt; a brother, Neil M. MacDonald and his wife Marilyn of West End, NC; and sister in law, Imogene of Fayetteville, AR; and and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold C. MacDonald of Fayetteville, AR.

There will be no public visitation.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 17, 2020 at Rome Cemetery in Rome, NY.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial donations may be made to Rome Cemetery, 1500 Jervis Ave., Rome, NY, 13440 or the V.E.T.S Honor Guard P.O. Box 137 Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.