Marilyn Rose (Hudson) Nicklin, 79 of 961 Kraft Hill Road, Utica, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born September 15, 1940, in Geneva, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of Harry Waddle Hudson and Kathryn Mae (Freet) Hudson.

She was a 1958 graduate of Cochranton High School. She continued to socialize with several of her high school friends who were very special to her. She was a member and Deacon of the Utica Presbyterian Church and a lifetime member of the Utica Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed Camping, Bluegrass Festivals, traveling, playing cards, spending time with her family and watching the online black bears from the North American Bear Center in Ely, MN.

Marilyn was married to H. William “Bill” Nicklin on May 26, 1962. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2000.

Surviving are two sons, Harry William Nicklin and his wife Kim of Carlton, and Christopher Winfield Nicklin of Utica; a daughter, Mara L. Nicklin of Utica; three grandsons, Heath William Nicklin and wife April of Utica, William Ernest Nicklin of Carlton, and Daniel Robert Nicklin and wife Jennifer of Franklin; and two great-grandchildren, Haden William Nicklin and Isabelle Rose Nicklin, both of Utica.

Also surviving are a brother, Harry Russell Hudson and wife Roberta of Cochranton; four sisters, Gail Luanne Hudson of St. Louis, MO, Ronda Fay Calomino of Meadville, Debbie Jo Hudson and husband Frankie Ciongoli of Meadville, and Pamela Kay Twogood and husband Randy of New York Mills, MN; sister-in-law Patricia N. Peterson of Utica; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother Margaret Hudson, and step-father Boyd Shaffer.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Home of Stoneboro, 99 Franklin Street, where family and friends are welcome from 4-8 pm on Friday, August 7. Additional visitation will be at the Utica Presbyterian Church from 1-2 PM on Saturday, August 8. A funeral Service will follow at the church at 2 PM with CRE Tina Kaye, church pastor, officiating.

Interment will follow at Millcreek Cemetery, Utica.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marilyn’s name to the Utica Presbyterian Church, PO Box 96, Utica, PA 16362.

