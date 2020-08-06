Mary Catherine Kaufman, 89, passed away on the family farm in Parker on August 2nd, 2020, surrounded by the people and books that she loved.

She was born in Avalon on August 11, 1930, to Joseph Casper and Helen Griffin Kaufman. She went to Assumption Grade School in Bellevue, Mt. Assisi Academy in West View, and graduated from The University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Bacteriology.

Mary worked in laboratories at Pitt’s Dept. of Clinical Science, at Pittsburgh Coke and Chemical Company on Neville Island, and at the Tuberculosis League Hospital in Pittsburgh’s Hill District. After a short time with Capitol Airlines in Alexandria, Virginia, she began a 23 year career with the Central Intelligence Agency. Most of her time was spent at CIA Headquarters, interspersed with tours in Cambodia, Republic of Congo, and Germany.

She was an avid reader, loved animals of all kinds, enjoyed feeding the deer in the winter, and the birds all year round. She had a lifelong passion for all things Pittsburgh related, current world events, and her Irish and German heritage. In her earlier years she enjoyed photography and oil painting.

After her retirement in Vienna, VA, Mary returned to Pennsylvania, residing in Parker, to spend more time with her brother John “Jack” (Peggy) Kaufman, and to enjoy the close interactions with her nieces and nephews and their growing families. She loved them all.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Jack and his wife Peggy, an infant brother, Jimmy, her nephew James John “Jim” Kaufman, and nieces Jeanne Marie “Rie” Kaufman and Madeline Marie (Dave) Havrilla.

Her immediate surviving family includes nieces Kathleen M. Kaufman of Salt Lake City, UT, Margaret ‘Maggie’ Craig of Chicora, and nephews Thomas J.(Carla) Kaufman of Damascus, MD, William J. Kaufman of Seneca, Raymond J. (Amy) Kaufman of Parker, Paul J. Kaufman of Parker, and Edward J. Kaufman of Parker, Her extended family includes 18 great nieces and nephews, and 11 great, great nieces and nephews, with more on the way.

Universally known as ‘Aunt Mary’, her pleasant nature enriched her relatives and acquaintances – she will be fondly remembered by all.

A private family mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Parish in Emlenton with Rev. Johnathan Schmolt, church pastor, officiating; with a private burial at the Kaufman Family Cemetery in Parker.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at UPMC Northwest, Dr. Joseph A. Gent, Dr. Donna Puleio, Dr. Erin B. Concannon-Fink, and Dr. Abdu Amgad, as well as Kate Siegel and the nurses and caregivers of the Clarion Forest VNA.

In lieu of flowers, to paraphrase an old friend of hers, “Ask not what you can do for Aunt Mary – ask what you can do for your country.”

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., in Emlenton. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.