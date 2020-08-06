New Bethlehem Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl Sentenced Up to Two Years in Jail

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man charged with the statutory sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to up to two years in county jail on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, August 5, President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced Jacob Tyler Hook,, 22, of New Bethlehem, to a minimum of six months to a maximum of two years less two days confinement in the Clarion County Jail on one second-degree felony count of statutory sexual assault.

Hook pleaded guilty to the above charge on Wednesday, July 1.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

During the sentencing hearing, the juvenile victim’s mother addressed the court, giving an emotional victim impact statement about the “everlasting scar” that the victim is dealing with due to the assault.

“Jacob Hook stole her innocence and her trust,” she stated, noting the victim now suffers from anxiety and depression, and has “emotional scars she will struggle with for the rest of her life.”

The victim’s mother also issued an impassioned plea for the judge to consider lifetime sex offender registration for Hook “to protect other young girls.”

“He is beyond terrible for his actions,” she said. “Please hold him to the highest level of accountability.”

Judge Seidle-Patton did not mention registration in her sentencing but did note that despite his counsel’s request for house arrest rather than incarceration, she strongly felt incarceration was necessary due to the seriousness of the crime.

“This is going to impact her (the victim) for the rest of her life,” Seidle-Patton said. “You had a responsibility as an adult, and that is something I can’t get past.”

Hook was also ordered to undergo sex offender counseling, to perform 50 hours of community service, and to have no further contact with the victims in the case.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, it was reported that a 21-year-old male, later identified as Jacob Tyler Hook, had sexual intercourse with a known 13-year-old female (victim one) at a residence in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County. It was also reported that he furnished alcohol and a THC vape pen to victim one and another 13-year-old female (victim two).

According to the complaint, during a police interview, Hook stated that a 17-year-old male asked him to take him to his girlfriend’s residence in Leeper, and they went up to the residence “after dark.” He reported that when he met the girls, they talked for a while, and both girls told him they were 13 years old. He also allegedly admitted that both girls consumed alcohol that he brought to the residence.

Hook went on to report that he and the 17-year-old male went back again the next night, and the girls again consumed alcohol that he brought. He explained that he and the girls were intoxicated, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Hook reportedly admitted that he had sexual intercourse with one of the girls.

Hook was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 19.

