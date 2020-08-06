Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: 807 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

Thursday, August 6, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 6, that there are 807 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 116,521.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 112 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 30 and August 5 is 148,132 with 5,496 positive cases. There were 21,590 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 663 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 98 on ventilators.

There are 7,282 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,183,730 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 6, ​76% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/6/20 – 807
8/5/20 – 705
8/4/20 – 854
8/3/20 – 565
8/2/20 – 654
8/1/20 – 888
7/31/20 – 970

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 196 4 200 6
Butler 624 13 637 15
Clarion 77 0 77 2
Clearfield 144 6 150 0
Crawford 136 2 138 1
Elk 46 2 48 2
Forest 9 0 9 0
Indiana 283 14 297 6
Jefferson 61 0 61 1
McKean 33 1 34 1
Mercer 376 13 389  9
Venango 62 1 63 0
Warren 20 0 20 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 490 8379
Allegheny 8612 117054
Armstrong 200 4066
Beaver 1280 12370
Bedford 136 2789
Berks 5302 30843
Blair 255 10884
Bradford 85 5254
Bucks 7118 60996
Butler 637 13602
Cambria 322 15818
Cameron 6 336
Carbon 367 6698
Centre 364 9177
Chester 5027 48269
Clarion 77 1958
Clearfield 150 4068
Clinton 118 2603
Columbia 470 5094
Crawford 138 5073
Cumberland 1270 18797
Dauphin 2741 27683
Delaware 9076 64356
Elk 48 1808
Erie 1046 18441
Fayette 465 9362
Forest 9 507
Franklin 1323 13007
Fulton 26 765
Greene 110 2931
Huntingdon 296 3043
Indiana 297 5809
Jefferson 61 2252
Juniata 129 1423
Lackawanna 1916 18842
Lancaster 5756 49598
Lawrence 383 5195
Lebanon 1591 12866
Lehigh 4901 39772
Luzerne 3399 30916
Lycoming 354 8180
McKean 34 3118
Mercer 389 7824
Mifflin 115 4335
Monroe 1614 16152
Montgomery 9983 93926
Montour 98 6184
Northampton 3902 37074
Northumberland 427 6659
Perry 120 2649
Philadelphia 26308 174325
Pike 526 4605
Potter 20 835
Schuylkill 907 12420
Snyder 101 1698
Somerset 127 6247
Sullivan 10 294
Susquehanna 212 2873
Tioga 37 2115
Union 206 5823
Venango 63 3467
Warren 20 1969
Washington 808 15956
Wayne 157 4051
Westmoreland 1484 30726
Wyoming 58 1819
York 2444 35702

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 3% are ages 13-18;
  • 9% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,799 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,071 cases among employees, for a total of 23,870 at 870 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,943 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,522 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

