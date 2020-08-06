Pa. Dept. of Health: 807 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 6, that there are 807 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 116,521.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 100 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 112 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 30 and August 5 is 148,132 with 5,496 positive cases. There were 21,590 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard shows 663 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Pennsylvania, with 98 on ventilators.

There are 7,282 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 38 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,183,730 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 6, ​76% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

8/6/20 – 807

8/5/20 – 705

8/4/20 – 854

8/3/20 – 565

8/2/20 – 654

8/1/20 – 888

7/31/20 – 970

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 196 4 200 6 Butler 624 13 637 15 Clarion 77 0 77 2 Clearfield 144 6 150 0 Crawford 136 2 138 1 Elk 46 2 48 2 Forest 9 0 9 0 Indiana 283 14 297 6 Jefferson 61 0 61 1 McKean 33 1 34 1 Mercer 376 13 389 9 Venango 62 1 63 0 Warren 20 0 20 1

County Case Counts to Date