Pamela E. Sullivan

Pamela Black Sullivan, 64, of Emlenton, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after an extended illness.

She was born in Butler, on February 24, 1956. She is the daughter of Paul Black who survives and the late Lucy Hilliard Black.

Pam was employed and retired from the former NT Concepts now ASRC Federal in Boyers, Pa.

She loved being outdoors camping, riding her side by side, and her motorcycle with her husband. They visited and rode the Hatfield and McCoy’s Trail in WV three times. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

Pamela is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert Sullivan of Emlenton, whom she married on July 7, 1973. Her two children: Charlie (Hope) Sullivan of Warren, PA and her daughter Crystal (Matt) Sweitzer of Willis, TX. Her four grandchildren: Madeline and Dean Sullivan of Warren; Jade Space of Emlenton, and Jacob Space of California. Two brothers: Daniel (Sandy) Black of Parker and David Black of Knox.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Kevin Sullivan and her grandson, Justin Sullivan who passed on April 16, 2012.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave) on Friday the 7th from 6-8pm.

On Saturday the 8th from 5-8pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday the 9th at 1pm.

Interment will follow on Monday at the St. Petersburg Cemetery.

Due to the Regulations set forth by the Dept. of Health and the CDC masks are recommended inside the funeral home.

