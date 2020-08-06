Patrick J. “Pat” Lyons, age 89, of Erie, PA, formerly of Tionesta, PA, died on Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020, at ForestView Health Care Center at Springhill in Erie.

He was born April 3, 1931, in Erie, son of the late John F. and Margaret C. (VanSickle) Lyons.

Pat graduated from Millcreek High School in Erie with the class of 1949. He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1950-1952. On March 29, 1957, he married his wife of 59 years, Nola Gale (Weingard) Lyons, who preceded him in death on November 16, 2016. Pat worked as a service technician for General Telephone in Erie, PA for 35 years until his retirement.

Upon retirement, the couple moved to Tionesta where the Weingard ancestors had settled in the 1800s. In 1992, the couple joined Nola’s brother, Lew Weingard and his wife Paula, to replicate the history of their ancestors with a historic sail down the Allegheny River on a 36’ river barge called the “Pine Knot” then on to a 7-passenger houseboat, The Quest, that sailed the Ohio and Mississippi to New Orleans. Pat and Nola traveled extensively in their RV, and visited all 50 states and 44 countries. The couple also enjoyed bicycling and biked in New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, and throughout Europe.

Pat is survived by three daughters and two sons: Cathy A. Balest and her husband Ric of Gibsonia, PA; Cheri Spencer of Topeka, KS; Dale L. Fischer and her husband Mark of San Antonio, TX; Dana P. Lyons and his wife Debra of The Woodlands, TX; and Dean E. Lyons and his wife Shelby of Allison Park, PA. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret Carter, of Ft. Myers, FL; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lyons; brother-in-law, Jerry Grubbs ;eleven grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister: John and Jerry Lyons and Mary Ann Grubbs. He will be missed by his family and friends.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

