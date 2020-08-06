Russell Eugene Mahle, age 94, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 5, 2020.

Russell served in the United States Navy during WWII. He served as a heavy equipment operator and retired from C&K Coal-Miles Coal.

Russell is survived by his wife, Betty Mahle, and three sons: Kenneth (Sue) Mahle, Charles (Ellie) Mahle, and James (Greta) Mahle. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, John; an infant daughter; and brother, Wayne Mahle.

Friends and family will be received on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 1pm to 2pm at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood Street Clarion, Pa 16214. A funeral service will be held at 2pm at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Rusnak officiating. The service will be live streamed on Facebook. Interment to follow at the New Rehobeth Cemetery.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to please stay home. Due to the new orders of Gov. Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

