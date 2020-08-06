State Police Calls: Criminal Mischief, Drug Possession, Criminal Trespass

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Criminal Mischief in Salem Township

On August 1, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into agricultural vandalism that occurred on Cropps Corners Road and Old State Road in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say between 8:00 a.m. on July 31 and 8:00 a.m. on August 1, a known 19-year-old Knox man in a 1990 Buick Regal damaged a cornfield and a wheat field belonging to an 82-year-old Emlenton man, a 58-year-old Knox man, a 55-year-old Knox man, and a 30-year-old Knox man.

Charges are pending.

The name of the accused was not released.

Drug Possession in Beaver Township

Around 6:20 a.m. on August 1, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Dodge RAM operated by a known 28-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, for summary traffic violations on Interstate 80 westbound in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say the driver was then found to be driving under the influence and in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Charges are pending the result of blood tests.

The name of the driver was not released.

Criminal Trespass in Limestone Township

On July 26, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a trespass that occurred earlier this year.

Police say a known 49-year-old male victim from Brookville reported an incident of trespassing at a location on Curtin Bottom Road/Olean Trail in Limestone Township, Clarion County, that occurred around 5:30 p.m. on May 30.

The investigation is ongoing.

