State Police Investigating Theft of ATV

FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on an ATV that was recently stolen in Fairmount City.

Clarion-based State Police say an unknown individual stole an ATV from a location in Fairmount City between approximately 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on August 3.

The stolen ATV is a green 2004 Suzuki Eiger four-wheeler (stock image above) with the VIN 5SAAK46A847106007. Police say the victim noted the ATV has no modifications.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

