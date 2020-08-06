Summerville Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Woman Waives Hearing

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Summerville man waived his hearing on Tuesday on criminal charges related to an incident where he allegedly threatened to kill a woman.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 36-year-old David Paul Wagner were waived for court on August 4:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Wagner remains free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Beaver Township, Jefferson County, in July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:15 a.m. on July 20, Punxsutawney-based State Police conducted a follow-up interview with David Paul Wagner at a residence on Pansy Ringgold Road, in Beaver Township, related to a July 18 incident.

The troopers departed the scene around 10:25 a.m. Then, around 10:48 a.m., police were dispatched to the same location for a report of a disturbance in the residence. A known female victim had fled the scene, and met with police at a nearby location, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that after police left, following the initial follow-up interview, Wagner became extremely agitated and began to yell at the victim. She reported that he was aggressive and followed her out of the house. She also told police that as she began to call 9-1-1, Wagner stated he was “going to kill all of them,” according to the complaint.

The victim was visibly upset and said she feared for her safety, the complaint notes.

Wagner was then taken into custody.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Bazylak at 1:30 p.m. on July 20.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.