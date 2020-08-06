Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Vehicle Slams into Tree in Porter Township

Thursday, August 6, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsPORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver went off the side of the roadway and struck a tree recently in Porter Township.

According to police around 7:14 a.m. on July 21, a one-vehicle crash occurred on St. Charles Road in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say 50-year-old Denny C. Slee, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2018 Nissan Versa, traveling south on St Charles Road, negotiating a left hand curve, when he went off the side of the roadway and struck a tree.

According to police, Slee suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported.

He was not using a seat belt.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Slee was cited for a speed violation.


