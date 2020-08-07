North Clarion Graduate Brings Military Experience to Clarion County Airport

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – After North Clarion graduate Jim McCall served our country in the Navy working in aviation maintenance, he made his way back to the area and currently manages the Clarion County Airport.

[PICTURED ABOVE: Clarion Airport Manager Jim McCall (right) and Assistant Manager Mason Hoffman.]

McCall, a North Clarion graduate, had worked at the airport for many years before his appointment including starting as a groundskeeper, moving on to various positions at the airport, and then to other companies.

Two years ago McCall returned to the airport and was named manager.

He brought with him eight years of experience in the Navy where he worked in aviation maintenance and a degree in Environmental Sciences from Clarion University.

“Our business comes from mostly general aviation and the STAT MedEvac that has a base here,” said McCall.

STAT MedEvac is a service of the Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The primary function of STAT MedEvac is to provide air medical transport via helicopter.

‘General aviation business includes plane stopping for fuel or flying in for business meetings in the area. We go through a 10,000-gallon tank about every two months depending on the amount of business. STAT MedEvac has its own fuel system, but they buy fuel from us. Fuel is selling for $3.50 per gallon for JET-A with additive.”

The Airport Authority was created in 1967 and completed in 1975. The original airport included a 3500 feet runway, no taxiway (parallel), no terminal, no hangers, no sewage, no water. The majority of construction was funded through the federal Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funds.

In the following years, the runway was extended to 5,003 feet, runway lighting added, a parallel taxiway has been built, a terminal, three hangers with one water and heated, and maintenance building, back-up generator with building, water were all added.

STAT MedEvac

The Authority owns the airport, and its two full-time and one part-time employee are Authority employees and not Clarion County employees.

Space is available for rent by owners of private aircraft. The Civil Air Patrol is also stationed at the airport.

Clarion Airport also supports community events such as hosting the Car “Cruise for the Cure” on Saturday, August 15. The Knight Cruisers are holding the cruise to benefit the Clarion Cancer Center Patient Care and Sunshine Fund. The cruise will be held rain or shine and the first 100 cars will receive dash plaques. A live band, games for the kids, Chinese auction, and 50-50 will be held.

Donations are accepted Please make checks payable to Knight Cruisers and mail checks to 3157 Shannondale Road, Mayport, PA 16240.

Asked about possible future projects, McCall said, “One I would like to see is a restaurant here or something to bring more people here.

“We have a septic system, and sewage from the township was not run out here. So, that’s kind of our hope eventually that will happen because that is preventing us from having a restaurant.”

