Today – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 9pm. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 88. Light southwest wind.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

