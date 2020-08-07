Brianna Blankenship to Perform at Infusion Night Club and Grille on September 11

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Area musician Brianna Blankenship is scheduled to perform at Infusion Night Club and Grille in Clarion on Friday, September 11.

Brianna Blankenship grew up in the Kane area and fell in love with music at a young age.

“I’ve always loved singing. I took singing lessons, was in chorus, competed in my school talent shows and participated in musicals,” Blankenship told exploreClarion.com.

However, it wasn’t until after she graduated from high school and began learning guitar that music began to take an even larger part in her life.

“I learned guitar and really felt the connection of being a musician versus just a singer. Playing guitar enabled me to be creative with songwriting.”

Her professional career then began to take off in early 2018, when she was discovered by a music scout. She has been working with a team out of Nashville ever since, while continuing to travel the local region to perform.

Blankenship has performed in venues in Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Erie, and even in Ohio.

Her first two singles “Church” and “The Good Guy” are currently available on all music streaming platforms.

According to Blankenship, she also hopes to start working on an EP soon.

She’s currently scheduled to perform at Infusion Night Club and Grille in Clarion from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, September 11.

John Pacsai, of Infusion Night Club, said that he had heard about Blankenship from a former employee and decided to reach out to her.

Pacsai said they hope to have live music at Infusion every Friday night for their Bike Nights.

“The tiki bar makes a perfect atmosphere for the new trend of one or two person acts,” he noted.

“Every week I try to mix it up to different styles and also we are always looking for new talent.”

Additional information and upcoming dates for Blankenship’s performances are available on her Facebook page.

For more information and upcoming dates for live music at Infusion Night Club and Grill, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.